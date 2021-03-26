Horses tipped for Aintree glory

The Aintree Grand National is the most prominent steeplechase in the world.

The competition will steal the attention of horseracing enthusiasts and punters looking to catch a big break.

It’s a highly startling event, where runners run over large obstacles and across a marathon strip with a length of four miles, two and a half furlongs.

The Aintree Grand National is an exemplary contest that’s engrained in British sporting history.

It’s a competition where punters want to get their piece of the Aintree’s glory by choosing the right horse.

As a punter, you need the information to have successful winnings. Some of the details you should seek out

include tips from a reliable source, that reflect value relevant to the latest odds.

Before delving into the nitty-gritty of this article that’s written to help you streamline potential winners, it’s best if you first visit the Grand National Guide’s page to see the full list of runners and their corresponding Grand National odds.

This will help you understand better so you can watch out for underdogs.

Cloth Cap 5-1

After throwing his hat in the Grand National ring with a convincing 10-length victory at Newbury, and there’s no doubt that Cloth Cap is a worthy favourite in the Aintree bout.

Cloth Cap travelled and jumped well at Kelso to finish to good effect under a hands-and-heels ride.

That straightforward and seamless success further increased its perception as a noteworthy potential Aintree Grand National champion.

Bookmakers believe that a tilt at the Grand National should be a possibility for the nine-year-old runner, particularly because it’ll be riding on the back of the trainer’s and owner’s experience as a former Grand National champion.

Cloth Cap’s success in his novice campaign distinguished him as a potential Aintree runner, and he hasn’t cast down the expectation of his fans since then.

Any Second Now 12-1

A nine-year-old runner from the Ted Walsh yard came victorious in 2000, after Ted and his son Ruby had a thrilling victory with “horse of lifetime” Papillon.

One of the runner’s peaks is winning the Cheltenham Festival, which is one of the biggest live sports events two horseracing seasons ago.

Despite lacking any recent success on that level, he had maintained his numerous impressive runs, and taking a Grande Three Chase at Naas was another high point of his career after the Cheltenham Festival.

The runner’s recent performance has left its fans worried, as it had a disappointing outing in handicap hurdles and in Thyestes Chase.

Ted Walsh doesn’t seem perplexed though, as he maintained an unwavering belief in the horse.

Although Any Second Now looks doubtful value right now the combination of JP McManus and Ted Walsh renews hope in the horse.

Burrows Saint 14-1

Trained in County Carlow, Ireland, and owned by Susannah Ricci, Burrows Saint made a good impression on horse race fans when it justified favouritism in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse over three miles, five furlongs.

The eight-year-old house has proven its stamina on good or good to soft ground and may cruise to victory in the Grand National.

Willie Mullins, the horse trainer, stated that a piece of the €1,000,000 has been on the horse’s target since its Fairhouse victory.

Kimberlite Candy 16-1

Kimberlite had an impressive outing last season, and it’s no surprise that it made the entry list as a title challenger for the 2021 Grand National at Aintree and the nine-year-old gelding finished an excellent runner-up in last season’s Beecher Chase competition.

The subsequent race featured an even better performance from the Casey trained horse as it ran a spectacular ten lengths to win the 43k Classic Chase at Warwick.

The smart handicap chaser is a sound jumper in the main and remains a horse to be enthusiastic about.