Late penalty boosts Hampton and Richmond as Sutton snatch a point

Sam Deadfield’s late penalty gave Hampton and Richmond a 1-0 win over Bath City, as 10-man Dulwich Hamlet drew 1-1 and Sutton battled back for a dramatic late point.

Deadfield scored from the spot in the 85th minute for the Beavers, the only goal of their home game against relegation threatened Bath City.

The result moves the National League South side eighth, just two points outside of the playoff places.

It was Hampton and Richmond who started best with attacker David Fisher battling well and forcing room to play a cross to the edge of the box, but it was dealt with by the visitors.

The home side nearly took the lead in the 20th minute after Dean Inman’s goal-bound header was flicked over the bar by team-mate Myles Anderson.

It was an end-to-end game, but ultimately Hampton and Richmond were rewarded for their efforts when Ryan Gondoh was adjudged to have been fouled in the box, giving the home side their late penalty.

Deadfield stepped up and fired the ball into the bottom right corner, past the outstretched arm of Ryan Clarke in the Bath City goal.

Hampton and Richmond manager Gary McCann told hrbfc.live: “I thought we were the better side in the first half, we should’ve gone in a goal or two to the good.

“We had two or three really good chances and lots of good passages of play that were undone by a bobble, bounce or a last ditch tackle and we deserved to be in front.

“But second half I felt we showed another side to our game, Bath City got better and asked some questions of us, a big save by Alan Julian kept the score at 0-0.”

Also in the National League South, Dulwich Hamlet drew 1-1 as the game saw an eventful 45th minute.

Dulwich Hamlet took the lead through a Danny Mills goal, however, as Hemel Hempstead were on the attack, a Charles Clayden foul saw him sent off for a second yellow.

All in the space of a minute, Hemel Hempstead found themselves back in the game when Nathan Cooper scored from the resulting free-kick.

The Hamlet held on in the second half for a point, and climbed one spot away from the relegation zone, into 19th.

Elsewhere, in the National League, Sutton battled back to force a draw away from home at promotion rivals Wealdstone.

Isaac Olaofe and Omar Bugiel fired Sutton to an impressive 2-0 lead within 12 minutes.

Wealdstone fought hard to get themselves back into the game, a Ross Lafayette double and an 88th minute goal from Jacob Mendy took them to what looked like a 3-2 win.

But Craig Eastmond had other ideas, as he grabbed Sutton a point in the 90th minute to leave the south London side second in the table.

