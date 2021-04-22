Fulhamerica: exploring the connection between Fulham FC and the USA

Fulhamerica is a term commonly associated with Fulham Football Club by both media and fans alike.

This is in great part due to the players who have represented the two sides but there was another twist in the tale in 2012 when the club was sold to American businessman Shahid Khan.

For Massachusetts-based Fulham fan and Cottage Talk podcast host Russ Goldman there is more to this Fulhamerica connection than simply an owner or player.

He said: “A lot of supporters have gravitated towards Fulham because of the American presence. That’s the way to get into the team but to really become a supporter I think goes above and beyond that.”

Featured image: Lokomotive74, via Wikimedia Commons