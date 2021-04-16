Fulham FC prepare for crucial Arsenal game as relegation looms large

Fulham FC is at risk of relegation once again after their 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC last week in which the opposition scored the winning goal in stoppage time.

The club has yoyo-ed its way in and out of the Premier League for the last four years and is once again facing relegation.

Fans were left devastated after their season, which has been dampened by the pandemic, seemed to be well and truly over and their top division hopes dashed.

Fulham manager Scott Parker was visibly distressed after Wolves player Adama Traoré scored in extra time.

Fulham will play Arsenal away at the Emirates stadium this Sunday 18 April at 1.30pm.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the table, having won their last league match against Sheffield United 3-0, and fresh from a 4-0 trouncing of Slavia Prague last night.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Parker spoke of the hurt the team felt after Wolves’ goal in extra time.

Parker added: “We need to get a result against Arsenal. If we can get a result and win on Sunday all of a sudden it changes.

“We’ve had some very good performances and we need that to click in the next six.”

Speaking to FFCtv ahead of Sunday’s game, striker Josh Maja said: “We must be confident that we can play our game.

“Play with bravery and courage and hopefully we can do the job.”

Fulham’s reverse fixture against Arsenal, which was in September, was a 3-0 loss.

Parker also touched on talk of striker Aleksandar Mitrović’s talk with his teammates after the loss last Friday.

He said that Mitrović’s actions were welcome and something he wants more of.

Tom Cairney/ Image Credit: Nick via Wikimedia Commons

Fulham are currently 18th in the Premiership table, having lost their last four matches and are six points from safety having played a game more than their rivals.

Fulham’s fate is also dependant on the performance of other Premiership teams, especially Newcastle in 17th who are due to play West Ham on Saturday.

In the 2018/2019 season, Fulham were relegated alongside Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town into the Championship League after finishing 19th.

Fulham’s new Riverside Development which was started in 2019 is due to be completed this summer, although it is uncertain when fans will be allowed back once again.