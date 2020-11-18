Twickenham School ‘proud’ of ex-pupil Lauren James after England call-up

Staff and students at Twickenham School are celebrating after former pupil Lauren James was included in the England squad for the first time.

The Manchester United forward received a call up into Phil Neville’s training camp yesterday, marking the first time she has been part of the senior national set-up.

The 19-year-old could have been contention to make her debut, but the side’s friendly against Norway was cancelled after the Norwegian team decided not to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Though James will have to wait to make her debut, her inclusion in the squad was celebrated by Assal Ruse, head teacher at Twickenham School where James was a pupil just a few years ago.

She said: “Lauren James was a well behaved student who was mature beyond her years. We are incredibly proud of how far she has come and getting called up to the England squad is just fantastic.

“We could not be more proud or pleased for her.”

Ex student Lauren James gets a call from England ! https://t.co/EzbX5opU4A — Twickenham School (@TwickSch) November 17, 2020

Ruse noted that James’ ambitions to pursue a career were evident early on, and that she showed great potential even during her school days.

She said: “Lauren showed how exceptional in PE she was from day one. She dominated in her lessons and excelled in football.

“We had to get special permission from the FA so she could compete in the boy’s football league as her abilities were higher than most of the boys in the borough.

“She had her heart set on making the England squad and becoming successful in the women’s football league. She was committed and dedicated every spare moment to her training.”

James is currently Manchester United Women’s record goalscorer and was their top scorer during the 2019-20 season.

The side, which was only created in 2018, currently sit top of the WSL table with 17 points from seven matches this season.

She will be part of a 29-strong squad that will train and play internal friendlies in the absence of an international opponent.

Featured image credit: Manchester United Women