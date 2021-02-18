Australian Open day 12 preview – Who will face Djokovic in the final?

Daniil Medvedev is looking to continue his incredible winning run against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s semi-final of the Australian Open on Day 12 of the tournament.

The Russian fourth seed has won his past 19 matches and boasts a 5-1 record against his Greek opponent, making him the favourite for tomorrow’s clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

The winner will face eight-time champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday, after the Serb eased past Aslan Karatsev in the other semi-final today.

Medvedev beat fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets to secure his place in the last four, whilst Tsitsipas had to battle back from two sets down to defeat World No.2 Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller.

That extra time on court also plays into the hands of Medvedev, but we have already seen that Tsitsipas does not know when to give up, making for a fascinating match up.

In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a Brit in the final as Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares take on Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram.

The winners will take on Croatian Ivan Dogic and Slovakian Filip Posalek in the final after their straight sets win over Croatian duo Nikole Mektic and Mate Pavic.

In the mixed doubles, Salisbury is in action again as he plays alongside his American partner Desirae Krawczyk on Court Three, as they go up against the all Australian pair of Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden.

Image Credit: Rob Keating via Creative Commons license