Australian Open day 11 preview: Nadal and Tsitsipas clash in mouth-watering tie

Rafael Nadal will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a clash that is set to be the pick of the remaining singles quarter-finals on day 11 of the Australian Open.

Second seed Nadal has yet to surrender a single set in this tournament, and has looked largely unperturbed as he seeks to win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam.

But fifth seed Tsitsipas could prove to be a much sterner test than any faced so far, with the Greek bidding to go one better than his 2019 semi-final appearance and reach his first Grand Slam final.

The World No.5 will be fresher than his opponent, having been granted a walkover as ninth seed Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament ahead of their fourth-round clash with an abdominal injury.

The remaining men’s quarter-final, playing ahead of them at the Rod Laver Arena, sees fourth seed Daniil Medvedev take on fellow Russian Andrey Rublev.

The seventh seed also received a walkover in his fourth-round tie, as he was two sets up against Dane Casper Ruud when the 24th seed pulled out.

In the women’s singles, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty once again headlines, as she takes on 25th seed Karolina Muchova.

Australian Barty has been imperious so far, and is yet to drop a set at the tournament, but Muchova is the highest-ranked player Barty has faced so far.

The 24-year-old Czech’s run to the quarter-finals has been impressive, seeing off 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and sixth seed Karolina Pliskova among others, and is also yet to drop a set in the process.

The last women’s quarter-final sees an all-American clash between unseeded Jessica Pegula and 22nd seed Jennifer Brady.

Pegula’s run to the quarter-finals has been incredible, as she beat two-time Australian Open winner and former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka in the first round, and yesterday beat fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Brady’s run has been more straight-forward, her fourth-round 6-1, 7-5 win over Donna Vekic her only first victory over a seeded opponent.

Away from the singles, and there remains British in the men’s doubles quarter-finals, as both Jamie Murry and Putney’s own Joe Salisbury feature.

Murray has teamed up with old partner Bruno Soares, and they take on Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop on the Margaret Court Arena.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram continue their title defence against Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald.

And finally, Alfie Hewett, fresh off his men’s wheelchair doubles victory with Gordon Reid, is looking to secure a historic double as he takes on Joachim Gerard in the singles final.

