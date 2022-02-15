LISTEN: Six Nations 2022 week two round up

With an intriguing week two of Six Nations fixtures in the bag, SWL’s George Wilson, James Chittick Marcus Duncomb and Hugo Mirabel-Hardy round up the weekend’s games.

It was another huge result for tournament favourites France, as they held off Ireland in Paris, Wales got their campaign back on track with a narrow home win over Scotland, and England secured a necessary statement victory over Italy in Rome.

The team also look ahead to the next round of fixtures, and discuss whether it’s time for the structure of the Six Nations to change in lieu of Italy’s poor performances.

You can check out all of SWL’s Six Nations coverage here.