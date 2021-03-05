Sport
Sport

VIDEO: How will early onset dementia links affect amateur rugby?

Ten former professional rugby players have been diagnosed with early onset dementia and are bringing claims against the rugby authorities for negligence. 

The likes of Alix Popham, Steve Thompson and Michael Lipman have gone public with their claims.

An extensive report by Michael Aylwin for the Guardian said: “It must also be asserted that this association is probably with professional rugby, but there is likely to be a sliding scale, which could reach down into the ever-more punishing community game too.”

With England alone having 1,900 rugby union clubs according to World Rugby, how will the news of these claims affect the amateur game?

SWL explores the impact that the links between rugby and early onset dementia will have on the amateur game

Join the discussion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Articles

Tags

Most Popular

SWL Podcasts