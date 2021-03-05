VIDEO: How will early onset dementia links affect amateur rugby?

Ten former professional rugby players have been diagnosed with early onset dementia and are bringing claims against the rugby authorities for negligence.

The likes of Alix Popham, Steve Thompson and Michael Lipman have gone public with their claims.

An extensive report by Michael Aylwin for the Guardian said: “It must also be asserted that this association is probably with professional rugby, but there is likely to be a sliding scale, which could reach down into the ever-more punishing community game too.”

With England alone having 1,900 rugby union clubs according to World Rugby, how will the news of these claims affect the amateur game?