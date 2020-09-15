Immersive London-based show C-o-n-t-a-c-t extended for six weeks

By Anita Langary

September 15 2020, 17.15

Critically acclaimed immersive outdoor performance C-o-n-t-a-c-t has been extended for an extra six weeks, it was announced today.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t, which features a fascinating 3D sound design, has also added St. Paul’s to the list of locations where the show will be performed.

This distinctive and novel production opened to four star reviews from The Guardian and the i, with The Times describing it as “a tantalising vision of a new kind of theatre for these difficult times.”

The story explores themes of mental health and anxiety through the lens of Sarah’s experience, as the show allows the audience to dive into her mind in a sensory and immersive way, rarely seen in theatre.

Audiences download the audio from the app, which is a new piece of technology that synchronizes the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy.

Audiences of no more than 15 per show will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app which will provide the exact location.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t has a diverse and international team including Director Samuel Sené, Book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, Music and Sound Designer Cyril Barbessol and Associate Director Bronagh Lagan.

The production stars Charles Angiama (The Exonerated, Hope Mill Theatre; My Week with Marilyn), Louis Bernard (Radieuse Vermine, Théâtre Montparnasse), Chloe Gentles (Beautiful – The Carol King Musical), Max Gold (Endeavour; Poldark), Richard Heap (Buried Child, National Theatre; The Summer Before Everything, Menagerie Theatre), Aoife Kennan (ITV’s Victoria; For Services Rendered, Jermyn Street Theatre), Katja Quist (Earthquakes In London, Bristol Old Vic) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End and UK Tour).

The show runs for 50 minutes without an interval and cast will alternate between three London locations; Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common.

As the show complies with the safety & hygiene measures in place for businesses and the performing arts set out by the government, it adheres to the guidelines enforced by the government in regards to the reduction of social gatherings of up to 6 people.

Tickets can be purchased via TodayTix or the C-o-n-t-a-c-t website and their new video can be viewed here.