Nine Elms baker delivers the goods for key workers during lockdown

By Tom Holmes

September 8 2020, 17.00

Follow @SW_Londoner

A Nine Elms ‘local legend’ who orchestrated a cake baking and delivery service for key workers in Wandsworth is humbled to have been selected to be part of Riverside Radio’s Radio Local project.

Flora Yu, a 33-year-old business consultant, set up the Battersea branch of YourCakes in mid-April, after discovering the voluntary operation on social media.

Ms Yu, who has lived in Nine Elms for the last three years, said she liked that the voluntary service grew organically, through word of mouth, giving it a grassroots feel.

She said: “The sense of community has been amazing; it’s really been a silver lining of this difficult time to see people coming together.

“It’s important to stay connected even as we’re all physically and individually isolated. Being connected as human beings is how we get through the hard times because life throws hard and unpleasant things at us from time to time.

“It’s very humbling to see the generosity of the local community as it has come together.”

With more than 30 bakers involved every week for six weeks, the Wandsworth-based group was able to deliver nearly 6,500 cake portions during lockdown.

It all started when Ms Yu baked cakes to share with her neighbours during lockdown, some of whom were doctors at nearby hospitals who took her cakes into work with them.

Word of her project spread, leading to her being selected as a ‘local legend’ by Radio Local – Nine Elms.

The project by community-run radio station Riverside Radio is in collaboration with Battersea Arts Centre and Wandsworth Council and hosted by London-based duo Hunt & Barton.

Ms Yu said she was humbled by the title, and very enthusiastic about localised radio and news.

She added: “Social media and news outlets mean you can know everything from everywhere in the world, so you can lose sight of the local picture, especially living in London. So it’s a nice change to hear something about the local community.”

Alongside Ms Yu, who will participate on Sunday September 13, Radio Local has lined up guests from across Nine Elms, including Caroline Flint, CEO of youth empowerment charity FAST, and houseboat-community campaigner David Waterhouse.

Councillor Steffi Sutters, Wandsworth Council’s community services spokesperson, said: “The sense of community in Nine Elms has really shone through despite the challenges of the past six months so I’m delighted that we’re able to share some of these amazing stories with listeners and show the real character of the area.”

Radio Local – Nine Elms runs daily at 4-5pm until Sunday September 13, and is available to stream via Riverside Radio or bac.org.uk/radio-local/

Credit: Flora Yu and Charlie Round Turner Photography