VIDEO: New Ravenscourt Park tree trail tells history of Hammersmith

A new tree trail in Ravenscourt Park tells the history of Hammersmith through its oldest and rarest trees, providing a year-round resource for the community.

The initiative was launched in October by the Friends of Ravenscourt Park, under Chair Annabelle May, and was sponsored by west London estate agent Horton and Garton who have an office in Hammersmith.

The trail features 25 of the park’s 600 documented trees, including two listed among the Great Trees of London.

It can be navigated using a downloadable tree map available on the Friends website.

SWL spoke to John Horton, owner and director of Horton and Garton, about the trail.

