South west London mental health charity celebrates Good Care Month

A south west London mental health charity is celebrating Good Care Month, a campaign that runs in July every year to recognise the work of social care workers.

Hammersmith, Fulham, Ealing and Hounslow Mind (HFEH Mind) are taking part in the campaign to raise awareness of the hard work that goes into social care and the sacrifices healthcare workers have made during the pandemic.

It's Good Care Month, and we're saying thank you to all the carers and healthcare workers that do such an amazing job every day!

Read our blog on why it's so important that we say thank you to carers: https://t.co/TfmTNLFF2S#mind #goodcaremonth #carers #healthcare #socialcare pic.twitter.com/hjAZVF2L71 — Hammersmith, Fulham, Ealing and Hounslow Mind (@HFEHMind) July 23, 2021

During the last year more people than ever before have relied on social care workers for access to mental health support and with an ageing population, the demand for social care workers is rising.

HFEH Mind services manager Rachel O’Shea said: “It’s important we celebrate Good Care Month and recognise the hard work that social care workers do every single day, as it can sometimes go unnoticed.

“Whether it’s caring for older people, people with illnesses, or anyone who just needs extra support, care workers do an incredible amount, often while under significant pressure.

“After the last year, we all know how important social care is to society and standing up and applauding those who work in the sector is the first step towards real improvements to their working conditions.

“Everyone can suffer with their own mental health and our social care workers also need to reach out for support during these times.

“We encourage all social care workers to get in touch with us if they need any additional support in relation to their mental health and wellbeing.

“We would encourage friends and family members of social care workers to check in with them regularly and give them a listening ear.”

The charity have published a blog post highlighting the importance of social care work and put out self-help videos through My Mind TV, a secure TV channel that helps social care workers manage their own wellbeing.

Feature image credit: Dominik Lange