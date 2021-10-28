Tapestry exhibition reflects artist’s experience of lockdown at Twickenham gallery

An exhibition of tapestries reflecting on an artist’s experience of lockdown has opened at an art gallery in Twickenham.

“Thank your lucky stars” by Llinos Owen is on display in the Stable Gallery at Orlean’s House Gallery as part of their emerging artist programme, which will showcase the work of early-career artists from October until Spring 2022.

The 25 pieces draw from illustrations and diary entries by Owen, and depict elements of the isolation experienced by many during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

The rug-pulled tapestries have been popular with visitors, and seek to raise awareness of the broader mental health crisis that has developed since the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video below for the full story.

Featured Image: Joshua Jamieson