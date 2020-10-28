Teenager charged after large knife seized by police in Tooting

A teenager has been arrested in Tooting after police seized a large Rambo knife during a stop and search yesterday afternoon.

Tyrese Spencer-Edwards, a 19-year-old man living on New Barns Avenue in Mitcham, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon yesterday evening.

Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) were patrolling Trinity Road at around 12:40pm yesterday when they stopped and searched the 19-year-old, who was riding an electric scooter at the time.

They found the knife hidden in his trousers and arrested him.

Sergeant Leon Coltress of the VCTF said: “The weapon seized today could have caused serious harm if we hadn’t conducted this stop and search, proving just how valuable this tactic is.

“Tackling violence is our top priority and we will continue to target those who carry weapons and commit offences.”

Spencer-Edwards was remanded in custody and will appear at Wimbledon’s Magistrates’ Court today.