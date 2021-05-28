The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit Clapham Old Town

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Clapham Old Town yesterday to mark the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles took a tour of Clapham’s recently re-opened businesses to mark the easing of lockdown and to thank workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
The couple’s visit was to celebrate the High Street as figures from the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) show that a fifth of independents did not reopen after the first lockdown.
Onlookers gathered to see the royal couple, who visited several businesses including Omnibus Theatre and Trinity Restaurant.
They fittingly paid a visit to the Prince of Wales pub, where Charles went behind the bar and poured himself a pint of Sambrook’s bitter, pulling up his face mask to enjoy a sip.
The royal couple were out encouraging people to get back into their local high streets to shop, eat and drink.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall concluded their walk at Clapham Fire Station where they greeted firefighters and thanked them for their service.
The visit came the day before Charles’ son Prince Harry is set to appear in the second part of this AppleTV series with Oprah Winfrey.
Last week, Harry accused his father of making him ‘suffer’ as a child.
The latest episode, which airs on Friday, will see Harry and Oprah further discuss mental health issues as part of a town hall discussion.
Featured Image Credit: Flickr by Dan Marsh
