VIDEO: Eelam Tamils in London commemorate Tamil National Heroes Day

Eelam Tamils in London and around the world are commemorating the lives of their martyrs today.

Maaveerar Naal, also known as Tamil National Heroes Day, falls on 27 November.

It marks the day that the first LTTE cadre, Lt. Shankar, lost his life to the Sri Lankan conflict.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions stopping usual commemorations from taking place, Tamil Eelam flags have been hung outside Tamil businesses and homes and candles have been lit.

Online events were held by universities in the past week and today’s commemoration service is being streamed online.

Thank you to the Tamil Guardian for additional photographs for the video above.