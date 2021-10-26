Richmond Climate Week invites residents to help tackle global crisis

Richmond Climate Week will run alongside COP26 from 1-7 November and aims to support the borough’s residents to tackle climate change.

Richmond Council has partnered with Habitats and Heritage – a south west London-based charity that takes care of the landscape, wildlife, ecosystems, and heritage – to deliver the week-long programme of online and face-to-face events.

The initiative aims to showcase local climate projects and help residents and businesses tackle the impacts of climate change and reduce their carbon footprint.

Each day of the week will introduce Richmond residents to a new theme, such as food waste, transport and air quality, or energy saving.

Cllr Julia Neden-Watts, Chair of the Environment and Sustainability Committee, said: “The climate and ecology crisis requires us to come together and work towards shared solutions, and we all have a role to play.

“Richmond Climate Week will bring together residents, climate experts, local organisations and community groups to help to understand what we can all do.”

GREEN SPACES: Richmond Park is one of the borough’s Royal Parks

The programme of events includes a lot of practical opportunities and support for people who want to make significant changes in their lives.

Waste-less cooking tutorials, advice on how to make homes more energy efficient, panel discussions with climate experts, and an open forum are just a few among many events throughout the week.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for young people to get involved and learn more about the environment and the climate crisis, including a mock-COP26 conference for secondary school students.

Neden-Watts said: “I strongly encourage residents to get involved with Richmond Climate Week.

“The events cover an impressively broad range of topics and there is something for everyone.”

Explore the full programme of events for Richmond Climate Week.

Find out more about Richmond Climate Week here.