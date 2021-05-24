Three people charged following fatal Richmond stabbing

A man has been charged with murder and two other people have been charged with assisting an offender following a Met Police investigation into the fatal stabbing a man in Richmond last week.

Tim Hipperson, 39, was found stabbed in King’s Road, Richmond just before 4pm last Monday (17 May) and died in hospital on Thursday (20 May).

All three individuals were arrested on Saturday, charged yesterday and are now due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court today.

Oliver Muldowney, 34, of no fixed address was charged with murder and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin

Jonathon Nash, 35, of Hounslow Road, TW14 was charged with assisting an offender and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

Natalie Stevens, 37, of Sheen Road TW9 was charged with assisting an offender.

Police opened a murder investigation on Thursday following the death, and had appealed to the public for further information.

The investigation was led by Acting Detective Chief Inspector Maria Green of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

DCI Green, said: “Tim’s death was a tragic development in this case and my thoughts are with Tim’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Police are encouraging anyone who has any information around knife crime to report it to them or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Featured image: Victim Tim Hipperson, courtesy of Met Police