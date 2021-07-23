Police seek witnesses after Twickenham e-scooter death

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the death of a 53-year-old man who fell from an e-scooter in Twickenham.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the fall on Heath Road on the evening of 15 July.

Police were called at 7:10pm along with London Ambulance Service but the man died from his injuries yesterday and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

Alternatively, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6701/15Jul.