South West Londoner supporting Valentine’s Charity Fashion Auction

Fashion has been one of the industries worst hit by COVID-19, as successive lockdowns and the threat of recession have hit the sector.

With thousands of retailer staff now finding themselves out of work, many families are struggling financially to make ends meet and to provide the basic needs for their children.

SWL is supporting the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust, which provides funds for many things that we take for granted that we can give our children, but now are in increased demand.

This includes items such as clean school uniforms that fit, a working oven to cook hot meals, and comfortable beds to get a good night’s sleep in.

The main means of fundraising is through the Valentine’s Charity Auction, which was organised as part of Richmond Fashion Festival.

Lot items range from a five-star luxury spa break at Alexander House Hotel country house in Sussex, and breath-taking safari and sun-kissed beach holidays, to stunning boutique fashion garments, beautiful artworks and celebrity signed presentations.

GETAWAY: A holiday to Africa is among the items in the auction

With discounted starting bids secured by SWL on selected auction items, this is your chance to snap up a bargain or two, and join us to support the charity as well.

The auction is open now, and runs up until 14 February.

Director of the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust Anna Pangbourne said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this auction.

“As a small charity, we are really grateful for the support of South West Londoner and our many fundraisers who believe in our work and want to help us to continue our vital service.

“All proceeds raised through the auction will immediately be put to work, providing essential items for children across the UK.”

BOUTIQUE: Fashion garments from companies such as RaxLuxe are among the lots under consideration

Eddie Ottmann from EKO Marketing, who organised the auction and helps charities raise funds, added: “All charities are being hit hard by the pandemic but selecting the FTCT was a no-brainer because recent applications for support has grown massively as more and more retail employees lose their jobs.

“That could finally add up to 12,000 staff at Debenhams alone and the charity has been fast to react by offering grants to hundreds who worked there and desperately need funds to support their children with the essentials that they need.

“The great thing about the auction is that you can bag yourself a bargain while helping others because a proportion of what you pay will be given to the charity.”

Mary Spiteri from Tit fer Tat, one of the few millineries in south west London, donated two bespoke hats that she had made, and Cindy Tian of Rawluxe boutique in Richmond donated four stunning dresses created by leading international fashion designer Ping He.

They commented that this played a part in their corporate social responsibility commitment and both are also donating 10% on sales of selected goods to the charity.

PAINTING: This Judith Brenner piece is also in the auction

For more information, and to register for the auction, visit Richmond Fashion Festival’s Valentine’s Charity Auction.