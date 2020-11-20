What does 2040 have in store for your daily commute? New unofficial tube map predicts the future for the London Underground

An unofficial tube map for 2040 shows how TfL’s expansion plans could impact travel across south west London.

The early morning cram onto the underground might be a thing of the past thanks to lockdown 2.0, but as things return to normal our commutes are set to make a come back, with Londoners already slowly returning to public transport before the second lockdown.

If this idea fills you with dread (and secretly makes you wish that the lockdown never ends along with your daily zoom into work from your kitchen table), then the future may be looking a little brighter for you.

In response to London’s huge growth, TfL has had to respond by expanding its transport links to ensure that the ever growing city sprawl stays connected.

Lots of changes are already underway in south west London, such as the new tube stop, Nine Elms in Battersea, which set to open in 2021, and with many more in the pipeline the London Tube map is set to grow enormously.

To save us trawling through all the latest updates by TfL, Alastair Carr has done all of the hard work for us by creating an unofficial tube map for the future of London Underground 2040.

So what will the proposed tube changes mean for south west Londoners?

In a nutshell, current plans will see a completely new Tramlink from South Wimbledon to Sutton, with ten stops in between.

New services include Crossrail 2 which will see London locations as far out as Epsom, Hampton Court, Shepperton and Chessington being connected to the London Underground network.

As well as proposed extensions to some lines (including the Northern Line which runs through Balham and Tooting).

So no matter where you live in south west London, TfL’s plans look set to deliver a faster future commute for many of us.

