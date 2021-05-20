Croydon man hospitalised with serious head injury

A man from East Croydon was taken to hospital with a serious head injury overnight on Monday.

The Met Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the 36-year-old was admitted to a south London hospital with a serious brain injury.

The man was last seen leaving his Croydon flat around 11pm on Monday, before police were called to the hospital at 5:13am on Tuesday.

DC Paul Harakis of the South Area Command Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone with information as to what happened on this night to come forward.

“If you were in the areas of Dingwall Road and Wellesley Road, East Croydon between 11pm on Monday 17 May and 12:30am on Tuesday 18 May and saw anything, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, we urge you to come forward.

“The victim is a white male, 36-years-old and about five feet, six inches to five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a black coat, turquoise hooded top, maroon baseball cap and white trainers.

“This man is in hospital with serious injuries. The smallest piece of information could help us work out what happened to him.

“Please call 101 quoting CAD 867 18MAY21 or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”