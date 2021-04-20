Gay conversion therapy remains legal in the UK

The Ban Conversion Therapy Movement is calling on the UK government to implement a full legislative ban on the practice.

With widespread calls to ban gay conversion therapy, one MP has described the practice as torture.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the MP for Streatham said: “LGBTQ+ conversion therapy is misnamed. It would be more accurately described as the torture of LGBTQ+ people.”

A history of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK

Homosexuality was first decriminalised in 1967, with the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which legalised consensual relations between two men over the age of 21.

In 1990, the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from the international classification of diseases, marking a step towards homosexuality not being seen as a thing to be ‘cured’.

