Flu jabs to be offered at IKEA and Crystal Palace FC as NHS push Croydon vaccinations

Drive through flu jabs are to be made available at IKEA and Crystal Palace FC as part of the NHS’ plans to ensure Croydon is fully vaccinated ahead of a tumultuous winter.

With coronavirus set to increase the pressure on the NHS, more people than ever are being offered a free flu vaccine, and the NHS wants to make it available safely and conveniently for people in Croydon.

Drive through clinics at IKEA and Crystal Palace are among the plans to make jabs accessible to everyone eligible, with around 190,000 people expected to be offered a free flu jab.

Chair of Croydon GP Collaborative Dr Gaj Sivadhas said: “We are thrilled to be working with IKEA to use their underground car park and Palace for Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace FC, to provide flu clinics to give patients the flu vaccination in the safety and comfort of their own car.

“More than ever, the flu jab is vital to keep us fit and healthy and avoid spreading flu to our loved ones.

“With the good transport links from the local tram stop, people are also able to attend this site by use of public transport, bikes or on foot. We strongly urge eligible Croydon patients to contact their GP practice to book an appointment at their practice or at another location to protect themselves, their family and our community.

“Croydon GP Practices are carefully planning to vaccinate all our eligible patients whilst making sure we can keep everyone safe.”

Croydon GP and NHS South West London Clinical Commissioning Group member Dr Emily Symington said: “This year will see the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever run, however it will only be successful if our residents and patients all do their part and get vaccinated.

“The NHS in Croydon has pulled out all the stops to make getting a flu jab easy and safe – not only working with GP practices and pharmacies, but private companies across Croydon, many offering their support at no cost.

“Getting a free NHS flu jab is a quick and simple way that people can help to save lives and I would urge anyone who is eligible to take up the offer to help protect themselves and their family and friends.”

The drive throughs will be by appointment only, and eligible individuals can book appointments through their GP, and may receive a letter or phone call with further information.

Elgible individuals include people aged over 65, pregnant women, those on the shielding list and their families, at-risk individuals and those with certain pre-existing conditions, and children aged two and up in year groups up to Year 7.

The flu vaccination is available every year on the NHS to help protect adults and children at risk from flu and its complications. More information is available on the NHS website – https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/.