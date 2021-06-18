Police charge two more men in Sasha Johnson shooting

Police charged two more men yesterday in the investigation into the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Peckham last month.

Prince Dixon, 25 of Gravesend, Kent and Troy Reid, 19 of Southwark, have been charged with conspiracy to murder.

They were arrested on Wednesday June 16 and charged on Thursday June 17.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later today.

This brings the total number of people charged to four as Cameron Deriggs, 18 of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, were also charged with conspiracy to murder.

Deriggs appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday May 29 and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Brown appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 12 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on July 7.

On May 26, five men were arrested in connection with the incident and four were released on bail until a date in late June.

The prominent black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a house party in Consort Road, Southwark in the early hours of Sunday May 23 and remains in critical condition in hospital.

Johnson is one of the leaders of the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP) and was one of the main organisers of the Million People March last August protesting against systemic racism in the UK after George Floyd’s murder.

The leader of the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “The investigation has made significant progress over the last three weeks as evidenced by these latest charges. I’d like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their fantastic support in helping us to get to this stage.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly but we are still struggling with a distinct lack of witnesses.

“I know that there were at least 30 people there on the night Sasha was shot. Someone must have seen or know something that could help us get justice for Sasha and her family.

“Sasha dedicated her life to a cause she cared passionately about and it is disappointing that people do not feel motivated to help.

“Please come forward. If you know something but are concerned about contacting the police, there are ways that the information can be passed to us confidentially.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and provide the reference 1172/23MAY or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is a charity and is independent of the police. They do not ask the name of those who call them and they cannot trace phone numbers or IP addresses. Information can also be provided to them via their website.