Pet Rescue Saga players can now raise funds for Battersea Dogs Home

A popular mobile games creator has teamed up with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to give their users the chance to raise funds for the rescue charity.

King has joined forces with Battersea for a four-week campaign, which began on 11 January.

Players of Pet Rescue Saga in the UK can participate in weekly challenges, each themed around the work carried out by Battersea.

For each task achieved by players, King will give a monetary donation to Battersea Cats and Dogs Home.

It’s an honour to introduce the @Battersea_ x Pet Rescue new in-game event! As of today, whilst you play you can help unlock donations for the dogs and cats of Battersea 🐶🐱



Available to UK residents only. pic.twitter.com/v91xFTYPF3 — Pet Rescue Saga (@PetRescueSaga) January 11, 2021

Battersea’s Head of Operations, Rob Young, said: “We’re excited to be working with King.

“Every penny donated to Battersea as a result of this partnership will go directly toward the care of our animals and others across the UK and beyond – so we hope Pet Rescue Saga’s loyal players will enjoy this opportunity to game for good and help real-life dogs and cats in need.”

News of the collaboration comes after Battersea released a report of the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on dogs and cats.

The report shows that the existence of smaller rescue homes is being threatened by the pandemic, with more than half seeing their income reduced by 50% or more.

It also shows that the UK is likely to see an increase of up to 27% of stray cats and dogs over the next five years, exacerbated by the impulse-buying of pets during national lockdowns.

You can download Pet Rescue Saga on the App Store, and for more information about Battersea Dogs and Cats Home you can visit their website.

Featured image credit: Andrew McGibbon