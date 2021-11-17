Creative Wellbeing Project in Richmond offered for pregnant women

Collective Arts London is offering five new five-week courses of The Creating Wellbeing Project for women living in Richmond.

The courses, which were offered due to new funding from The National Lottery Community fund, include a posted art kit and is supported by the Perinatal Mental Health Team at West Middlesex University Hospital.

The Creating Wellbeing Project is designed to enhance mood and relaxation, lessen worries and prepare women for a positive perinatal experience.

One mother said: “It gave me a chance to reflect on myself and check in on how I was feeling.

“I think it’s very easy to become just a pregnant woman and forget that you have needs too, so having a bit of me-time during the day was so useful.”

Another said: “This course is by far the best, most effective therapy I’ve ever experienced and the techniques and activities taught have helped me to instantly let go of negativity and anxious thinking in a way that nothing else does.”

The course offers creative activity, positive psychology and art therapy techniques to support wellbeing.

The dates for the five-week courses run from next year between:

6 January to 3 February 2022

24 March to 21 April 2022

16 June to 14 July 2022

1 September to 29 September 2022

Booster sessions are also available to all women who have joined previous courses on:

4 November 2022

11 February 2022

29 April 2022

15 July 2022

7 October 2022

As well as Richmond, the course is available to new and expecting mums living in other south west London boroughs including Kingston, Wandsworth, Hounslow, and Ealing.

For more information about The Creative Wellbeing Project, click here.