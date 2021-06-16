VIDEO: Businesses in Southfields set for a comeback during Wimbledon

Businesses in Southfields are preparing to maximise profits during the Wimbledon tennis championships in July.

The world’s most prestigious tennis championships return to South West London next month after they were cancelled last year amidst the pandemic.

The tennis will be welcomed by fans and business owners in equal measure, as the cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 dealt a huge blow to the finances of businesses who rely on the profits made during the tournament for many weeks of the year.

Located just five minutes’ walk from the All England Club grounds, the businesses in Southfields were some of the hardest hit by the absence of the tens of thousands of fans that descend on the area in late June and July.

The extent to which fans are able to return this year remains to be seen, but although the championships will look a little different in 2021, businesses in Southfields are gearing up to make a big comeback.