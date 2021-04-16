National Offer Day: 98% of primary school children set for preferred schools

On the day in which parents find out which primary school their children are going to, 98% of children set to start school in London in September have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools, data published today has revealed.

Figures published on National Primary Offer Day 2021 by the Pan London Admissions Board, the body with overall responsibility for co-ordinating school admissions in the capital, show 88,852 of the 90,807 children who applied have been offered a preferred spot.

Of those numbers, 79,343 children were offered a place at their first preference and 96% or 87,409 children were offered a spot in their top three.

Primary school applications in London are down 7% on last year, which may have been down to parents missing the deadline due to the pandemic, or other pandemic related issues.

Martin Pratt, spokesperson for the Pan London Admissions Board and Executive Director, Supporting People at Camden Council, said: “Starting primary school for the first time is an important milestone for every child.

“This year, the admissions process has gone smoothly and nearly 89,000 parents will receive an offer of a preferred school place in the capital – with 79,000 of those being for their first preference school.

“93% of London’s schools are rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, making it highly likely that children attending school here will get an excellent education.

“The significant reduction in total applications is due to a range of reasons, including short and long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Boroughs are supporting schools to deal with this challenge and ensure school places continue to be available where there is demand. Clearly it is important that councils have the powers and flexibility to meet the needs of our youngest residents.

“Each London borough has an admissions team and we are ready to help parents if they have any queries.”

In London, families receive their child’s school place offer via email or text during the evening of National Offer Day.