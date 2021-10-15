No longer Riverside: south west London radio station takes to the Thames

To celebrate Local Radio Day, south west London’s Riverside Radio broadcast live from the River Thames this morning, commemorating this year’s theme of ‘love your place.’

Onboard the 100-year-old vessel The Connaught, the team set off from Kew Pier at 7am, travelling all the way to the London Eye.

Riverside Radio’s Managing Director Jason Rosam said: “We are getting listeners and our volunteers to tell us why they love living by the river so much, because that’s the jewel in the crown of south west London.”

Local Radio Day has been organised by the Local Radio Alliance since 2019, and the alliance’s founder, Dom Chambers, joined the Riverside Radio team on board the boat today.

He said: “One of our main focuses of Local Radio Day is to celebrate how important local radio has been during the pandemic.

“Local radio will celebrate 55 years of being around in the UK next year, and there’s never been greater relevance for it.”