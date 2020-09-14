Kew Gardens fun run becomes UK’s largest social distancing event

By Anita Langary

September 15 2020, 12.50

The largest social distancing event in the UK was held at Kew Gardens, as 3,500 runners attended a charity fun run.

Some form of normality was restored in the socially distanced findarace.com Kew Gardens 10k, as runners were able to enjoy the race all inside the idyllic Royal Botanic Gardens.

Race Director Tom Bedford said: “We are proud to be the only running event to fundraise for our incredible charities during this difficult period. All of the hard work from our team during lockdown paid off.

“With many mass participation sporting events cancelled since February, people didn’t believe that we could put on a socially distanced running event, but I am pleased to say it was a success.

“One of our motives was to provide a physical platform for charity fundraising and to help build fitness, and physical and mental well-being.

“A lot of the feedback we have received so far is that people felt safe and socially distanced throughout the event and I would like to thank our runners for cooperating under our strict COVID-19 rules whilst still having fun.”

Runners were separated by different holding zones, allocated arrival times and started 4 at a time in a successful first running event of this size in the country since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Many participants used the run as an opportunity to raise money for causes dear to their hearts.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, raised £12,500 for Charity, whilst running an impressive time of 53 minutes and 44 seconds.

Seyfu Jamaal ran the fastest time of the weekend to win the race, and was almost 20 minutes faster than Javid.

His remarkable time of 30 minutes and 14 seconds broke London Heathside AC’s 16 year old club record.

The ‘Queen of Richmond’s’ title went to British international, Tracey Barlow, who was the fastest lady over the weekend with a time of 34 minutes and 54 seconds.

