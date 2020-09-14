Hammersmith Police Station transformed as regeneration project finishes

By Anita Langary

September 15 2020, 11.50

Hammersmith Police Station has been transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art facility after the completion of the extensive regeneration project.

Construction for the policing hub, which is on Shepherd’s Bush Road, started in 2016 and is now complete.

The station boasts of 38 custody cells, 18 improved and expanded stables to maintain the presence of mounted branch in the area and the capacity to hold 1,000 officers.

Despite these advancements, the main part of the construction process was ensuring the character of the iconic Grade II building was maintained.

This included opening up vaulted ceilings that had been covered up in the 1980s as well as refurbishing original flooring, period staircases and the site’s police lanterns.

Central West Basic Command Unit (BCU) commander Chief Superintendent Helen Harper, said: “We are delighted that Hammersmith Police Station is now ready for use and our staff have already started moving in.

“The refurbishment project has transformed an old, tired building into an amazing, modern, fit-for-purpose hub which will bring lots of our services together.

“This will mean our officers and staff can work together more easily and efficiently and provide the best possible service for our communities across the BCU.”

Although the new 24-hour front counter at the station will be open from Tuesday, 29 September, people should continue to follow measures set out by the government and to use online or telephone services where possible.

There are a range of ways for the public to contact the police including online via their website, on the phone via 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.