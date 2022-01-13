Richmond initiative connects people to nature through conservation work

A Richmond initiative is connecting people to nature through conservation work.

Grow Wild in Richmond Park hosts weekly conservation work sessions at Ham Lands Local Nature Reserve.

Encouraging social interaction through engagement with the outdoor world, the initiative aims to reduce loneliness among the area’s older population.

The meetings have seen participants learn new skills and they began building a dead hedge before Christmas.

Their work will resume on 17 January and they are hoping more people will join them with the group meeting every Monday at 1pm.

SWL spoke to those involved in Grow Wild in Richmond Parks to learn more about the project.