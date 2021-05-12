House prices and longer commute put people in their 20s off Richmond

The number of people in their 20s living in Richmond-upon-Thames is significantly below average compared to the rest of London, data has revealed.

A recent population projection by DataRich has grouped residents into five-year age categories to reveal the stark trend.

It shows that only 9.2% of Richmond’s population are between the ages of 20 and 29, a dramatic reduction on the 15% average for all of Greater London.

There is far less discrepancy amongst teenagers and children, with Richmond’s total percentage of 24.3% actually 0.3% above the Greater London figure.

According to property expert Paul Landrock, higher house prices in Richmond are a key factor.

He said: “Alongside the above average rental costs, a lot of graduates have traditionally not favoured the longer commute times.

“The District Line can be unreliable and is often a longer winded way to get into the offices in central London.”

Felix Otto is a student who has lived in Richmond all his life, but upon graduating says he’ll be moving out of the area as he cannot afford the rent prices.

Otto said: “Richmond is a lovely area, but once I leave uni I simply cannot afford to live here.

“I’ve been talking to a few of my course mates about getting a flat in Clapham or Brixton as the prices there are a lot more reasonable.”

Another notable difference reflected in the data shows a far higher percentage of people aged 40 to 59 in Richmond.

Nearly one-third of all people in the area (31%) are between these ages, but across Greater London that drops down to just 26.3%.

Landrock says a large factor in this is a “park premium”, meaning families are often happy to pay extra to live near accessible green spaces such as Richmond Park or Bushy Park.