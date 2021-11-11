Listen: South West Londoner update – 11th November

This is your South West Londoner lunchtime update with Amelia Oprean and Logan Forbes.

We have stories about London Welsh Rugby Club holding a commemoration service at Old Deer Park in Richmond last Saturday and Lloyd’s Pharmacy have issued information about spiking.

Following COP26, many councils are making changes to help the fight against climate change.

Lastly, Rahima Miah spoke to a mosque in Merton which is one of the largest mosques in West Europe.

