Which South West London MPs have second jobs?

MPs’ second jobs are under scrutiny after former MP Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules through his £110,000-a-year private sector work.

MPs are allowed to have second jobs provided they are not a minister, but they must publicly declare any additional income.

This additional income, as well as other financial interests, is recorded in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests, which is updated regularly.

Here’s a round-up of the South West London MPs who have made extra money beyond their £81,932 annual salary over the past year.

Stephen Hammond

Conservative MP for Wimbledon Stephen Hammond has not only a second job, but a third and even a fourth.

He devotes up to 225 hours a year, or 28 eight-hour days, to working outside of representing his constituents.

For his work as Strategic Advisor to Darwin Alternative Investments, he is paid £60,000 for between 50 and 100 hours’ work a year.

He also receives £18,000 per year for his roles as Chair of the Infrastructure Policy Board and Joint Chairman of the Policy Board of Public Policy Projects, and £25,000 per year as Non-Executive Director of OptiBiotix Health.

Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for Kingston and Surbiton, earns an extra £78,000 a year as a consultant.

He has said that this income goes towards supporting his disabled son who has a neurological condition and needs 24-hour care.

Davey is paid £60,000 a year to consult on political issues and policy analysis for international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, for which he provides six hours of consultancy per month.

He also earns £18,000 a year for just four hours work per month for investment management business NextEnergy Capital.

TOPPING UP HIS SALARY: Sir Ed Davey earns £78k a year as a consultant in addition to his £82k MPs salary. Credit: Liberal Democrats on Flickr

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting, earned over £15,000 for around 240 hours work as a doctor between September 2020 and August 2021.

She worked as an A&E doctor at St George’s Hospital in Tooting during the pandemic and also assisted with GP holiday cover at The GP Surgery Wimbledon.

She said in an interview with the Guardian last year: “While I’ve always done shifts as a doctor during parliament’s recess, when the pandemic hit I dropped my Labour party deputy leadership campaign to spend more time on the NHS frontline.”

Florence Eshalomi

Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi was a Member of the London Assembly for Lambeth and Southwark until May 2021.

She received an annual allowance of £19,515 for 10 to 20 hours work a month.

Fleur Anderson

Until March, Fleur Anderson, Labour MP for Putney, was also a Member of Wandsworth Borough Council.

She received a monthly allowance of £689.79 for an expected commitment of 12 hours a week.

Other additional earnings

Several South West London MPs have also declared additional earnings from giving speeches and completing surveys during the past year.

Marsha De Cordova, Labour MP for Battersea, received £200 from Leigh Day Solicitors for giving a one hour speech at an event in February.

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, received three payments of between £250 and £300 in the last year for delivering one-and-a-half hour training sessions for NHS professionals.

She also received £275 from Ipsos MORI, a market research company based in London, for completing a survey.

Steve Reed, Labour MP for Croydon North received £275 for an Ipsos MORI survey in July and £120 from a YouGov survey in September. The £395 was earned for 1.5 hours work.

He said the earnings would be used to help meet constituency office costs and support his work as an MP.

Fleur Anderson, Labour MP for Putney, was paid £200 from Ipsos MORI for a survey but paid this directly to charity.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, received £450 from Fleishman Hillard Fishburn, now just FleishmanHillard, a public relations agency in London, for 1.5 hours work speaking on a panel last November.

She was paid between £60 and £160 for a dozen Savanta ComRes and YouGov surveys but donated all fees to charity.

She was also paid £275 for a one hour Ipsos MORI survey in June.

Andy Slaughter, Labour MP for Hammersmith, was paid between £75 and £275 for 13 YouGov, Ipsos MORI and Savanta ComRes surveys.

He said that the earnings from most of these were paid directly to his constituency party.

Featured images: Wikimedia Commons