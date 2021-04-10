Royal events in 2021 and how they might be different

From Royal birthday milestones and anniversaries, we look through what the rest of 2021 will look like following the death of Prince Philip.

Her Majesty The Queen is due to celebrate her 95th birthday on April 21. She will then become the first British monarch to reach this age.

Buckingham Palace had already announced that the Trooping the Colour birthday parade would not go ahead for the second year in a row due to coronavirus restrictions.

Two months later, Prince Philip would have celebrated his 100th birthday on June 10.

He was unlikely to appear in public, not only because of the coronavirus restrictions but also because he had largely retired from public duty in 2017. Reportedly his only wish was to go to Church.

Prince Philip said he could not imagine anything worse than turning 100, The Telegraph has reported, though he would have been eligible to receive one of the Queen’s famous telegrams.

April 29 will mark another important event, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10th wedding anniversary.

Prince Charles spoke about the loss of his father today. He said: “My father for I suppose the last 70 years has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country and also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

“And as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously – he was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he’d be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also I think share our loss and our sorrow.

“And my dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that are being said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that – it will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

Prince Philip’s funeral is set to take place Saturday 17 April with a minute’s silence set to start the procession at 3pm.