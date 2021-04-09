Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died today aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke of Edinburgh married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He carried out more than 20,000 solo engagements.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Together they had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

HRH had previously been admitted to hospital on 16 February where he remained for two weeks.

He was then transferred to St Bart’s hospital for treatment for an infection and heart condition after which he was discharged on 16 March in ‘good spirits’ according to sources.

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We remember the duke above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.

“Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than seventy years. And it is to Her Majesty and her family that our nations’ thoughts must turn today.

“Because they have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and in recent years, great grandfather.

“Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary Her Majesty said that our county owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know, and I am sure that estimate is correct.

“So we mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen. We offer our condolences to her and all her family.

“And we give thanks as a nation and kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

No official details have been released yet about the Duke’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.