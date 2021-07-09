Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Lambeth stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Lambeth on Monday night.

Police have named the teenager, who was found stabbed in Oval Place, SW8 just before midnight on Monday night and died at the scene, as Keane Flynn-Harling.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at a south London police station.

Keane Flynn-Harling’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, responsible for local policing in Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of another young life to knife crime.

“I am also deeply saddened that another family experiences the painful loss of a son, and the trauma knife crime brings is once again experienced in our local community. Our thoughts are with Keane’s family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“Every loss of life is a tragedy and this needless violence must end. I urge anyone with information to come forward.

“You will continue to see a more visible police presence on the streets to offer reassurance and if you have any concerns please speak to officers or contact your local policing team.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8532/05Jul. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Featured image of victim Keane Flynn-Harling provided by Met Police