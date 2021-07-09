Euros fever comes home as UEFA trophy visits Tooting pub

A popular Tooting pub played host to the Euro 2020 trophy last weekend to raise money for charity.

The Kings Head was given the opportunity to look after the cup for the day ahead of the quarter-finals of the competition, which saw England beat Ukraine 4-0.

Punters were able to visit and take photographs between 12 and 5pm last Saturday.

When asked beforehand, the pub stated they did not know who had nominated them to get to experience the exciting occasion.

Laura, of The Kings Head said: “So basically, we don’t really know who chose us as a place to have it. We’re still not sure who took such pride in us!”

Before the action got underway the pub also gave groups of local school children the chance to view the trophy.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, also helped celebrate the trophy coming to the venue.

The MP worked with staff at The Kings Head to offer two punters VIP access and the chance to have a photo with the trophy by selling raffle tickets.

Money raised went towards Dons Local Action Group – a charity powered by volunteers tackling food, digital and furniture poverty across Wandsworth, Merton, Kingston and Richmond.

TAKING ACTION: DONS Local Action Group were presented with a cheque for £1270 by Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP said: “Of all the places UEFA could choose to send the trophy, it’s fantastic that they chose here in Tooting!

“This tournament has brought much needed positivity and togetherness to our community, and it was fantastic to see the excitement of those lucky enough to meet the trophy.

“I’m so proud that our community once again came together for the raffle. The response was overwhelming. In only four days we were able to raise over £1,000 in much-needed funds for the Dons Local Action Group.

“They’re an incredible local charity and I know they’ll be able to do a lot of good for so many families and young people with the money raised. A huge thank you to everyone who bought a ticket.”

The pub also raised £800 themselves for Macmillan Cancer Charity on the day of the event.

Customers were able to purchase raffle tickets being bought for the chance to win a football signed by Harry Kane.

Featured image credit: Sean Lawless