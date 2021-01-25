Dons Local Action Group on teaming up with Tooting Community Kitchen

In a time where everyone could do with a hand, the volunteers at the Dons Local Action Group have been teaming up with Tooting Community Kitchen to ensure that those who need help have access to it.

Every Saturday since last April, the two groups have come together to help people gain access to the essentials they need.

Krishan from Dons Local Action Group said: “We have been supporting Tooting Community Kitchen since they reached out to us early doors, around April last year.

“They have tables outside of Iceland in the Broadway market, you don’t need a voucher, you just work your way along the table, there’s fresh fruit, vegetables, crisps and at the end there’s a hot meal with no questions asked.”

On Saturdays, the volunteers also go out looking for those sleeping rough and take the food and items to them.

Craig Wellstead, co-founder of Dons Local Action, said: “We were bowled over by the passion and commitment Tooting Community Kitchen had to ensure that those in need don’t go without.

“We have been lucky enough to support them both with food donations and by helping out at the stand which has pointed out two things: that humankind is a wonderful thing, and that there is a desperate need for an organisation like this in our community.”

As Dons Local Action Group, which was set up by AFC Wimbledon fans as a result of the pandemic to help the community, move towards their one-year anniversary in March, they’ve come a long way.

The group now has over 2,000 helpers volunteering in many different ways, including making 1500 food packages a week for the community.

You can check out all the work that the group do here.

Featured image credit: Dons Local Action Group