Religious leaders react to death of Prince Philip

Religious leaders have paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death today.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who left hospital last month, passed away peacefully, aged 99, this morning, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Archbishop of Canterbury released an official statement earlier today and other religious leaders have followed suit.

In a statement the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, paid tribute to Prince Philip’s naval career and charitable ventures.

He said: “As we give thanks to God for a life lived to the full, may Prince Philip rest in peace and rise in glory”.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis released a statement on Twitter.

He said: “On behalf of the Jewish communities of the Commonwealth, I send our most profound condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.”

On hearing of the death of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis issued this statement.

He paid tribute to Prince Philip’s steadfast support to the Queen and made specific reference to how much he enjoyed his own personal conversations with the Duke of Edinburgh in which he was moved by his sense of duty.

He added: “The Queen and all the Royal family are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, spoke of his shock at hearing of Prince Philip’s death.

He said: “I was hoping he would live to 100 and I would be given the opportunity to say some words about him in the House of Lords.

“I was taken aback because I was preparing my speech I would give in thanksgiving and gratitude when he reached 100.

“He loved humour. He loved teasing people and he loved speaking his mind.”

He made reference to an incident in which the Duke showed him a piece of ‘avant garde art’ during a tour of a restored chapel but later admitted it was just firewood.

But Dr Sentamu showed admiration for the Queen and Prince Philip’s more serious interactions too.

He said: “When they are with you and they are talking to you, you are the only person that matters in the room.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews added: “Our thoughts are with the Royal family today; it is our sincere hope that their memories of Prince Philip will be a comfort to them in the period ahead.”

Statement from the @BoDPres Marie van der Zyl on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic Bishops Conference, prayed for the repose of the soul of the Queen’s faithful and loyal husband.

He said: “How much we will miss Prince Philip’s presence and character, so full of life and vigour. He has been an example of steadfast loyalty and duty cheerfully given. May he rest in peace.”

The Muslim Council of Britain also released a statement sending condolences to the Royal family.

They said: “We are deeply saddened by news of Duke of Edinburgh’s passing. Prince Philip was a pillar of support to our sovereign and had a big presence in public life for decades.”

We are deeply saddened by news of Duke of Edinburgh's passing. Prince Philip was a pillar of support to our Sovereign & had a big presence in public life for decades



We join the nation in sending our condolences to Her Majesty The Queen & the Royal Family at this difficult time — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) April 9, 2021

Anil Bhanot, Interfaith director of Hindu Council UK, paid tribute to the Prince on behalf of the nation’s Hindu community who loved and admired Prince Philip as a great frank soul.

And the Sikh Federation UK paid tribute on Twitter.

They said: “He should be remembered for a lifetime of public service & devoting most of his life to supporting the Queen.”

Our thoughts are with the Queen & @RoyalFamily on the sad news that His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. He should be remembered for a lifetime of public service & devoting most of his life to supporting the Queen.

The Duke was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

No official details have been released yet about the Duke’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

