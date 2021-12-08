WATCH: Lambeth foodbanks prepare 800 Christmas parcels for families in need

As fuel and food prices continue to increase, Trussell Trust foodbanks are preparing over 800 Christmas parcels to be sent to households in Lambeth.

Throughout April to September this year, Lambeth foodbanks distributed over 10,000 emergency packages to households in need.

It warns many families are at breaking point and face an even tougher winter after the Universal Credit £20 uplift was cut last month.

Norwood and Brixton Foodbank media manager, Jon Taylor said: “It’s not right that people in our community are needing a charity’s help to put food on the table.

“Everyone in south London should be able to afford the essentials.”

SWLondoner visited the warehouse, which covers Trussell Trust foodbanks in Norwood and Brixton, Clapham, Vauxhall and Waterloo and spoke to a volunteer about how the pandemic has affected the foodbank and how they are preparing for Christmas.

Taylor added: “We’re always blown away by the amount of support and generosity local people show in supporting our work – our vital work has only been possible because of that incredible support.

“While our help continues to be needed, we’re dedicated to ensuring that people without enough money for food are able to access emergency support.

“Because we don’t think it’s right that any of us are forced to turn to any charity for emergency food.

“That’s why we’re proud to be working alongside other food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to push for the long-term changes we need to reach a future where everyone has enough money for the essentials.”

You can find out more about volunteering and donations here.