Richmond Climate Week brings people together to tackle environmental issues

Richmond Climate Week took place between 1-7 November alongside COP26 to support the borough’s residents in tackling climate change on a local and global level.

Richmond Council partnered with Habitats and Heritage, a South West London-based charity that takes care of landscape, wildlife, ecosystems, and heritage, to deliver the week-long programme of online and face-to-face events.

The initiative showcased local climate projects and hosted events to give residents and businesses the tools they need to tackle the impacts of climate change and reduce their carbon footprint.

Each day had a different theme, including food waste and recycling, energy saving, heritage and climate change, net zero, and habitats and biodiversity.