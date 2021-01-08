Laptops and tablets for school children: five local groups receiving donations

SWL has created a round-up of five groups across south and south west London that are receiving laptops and tablets as donations, which are being distributed to help school children with online learning.

Pupils across England are online learning following the announcement of school closures on Monday due to rising cases of coronavirus.

This comes as the government faces criticisms over a digital divide, with growing concerns about the disproportional impact on disadvantaged pupils who face difficulties accessing laptops and the internet.

Ofcom figures suggest that up to 1.78 million children in the UK have no home access to a laptop, desktop or tablet.

Although government guidance now states that pupils in England who can’t access laptops are in the “vulnerable children” category and can continue to attend school for face-to-face learning, many remain concerned.

Keep Kids Connected: Dons Local Action Group – Merton, Wandsworth and Kingston

We're committed to to tackling digital poverty in #Wandsworth, #Merton and #Kingston. Here’s 3 ways that you can help:



➡️ https://t.co/0sa5Cocvpl pic.twitter.com/fGlGukbsIX — Keep Kids Connected (Dons Local Action Group) (@DLAConnectKids) August 29, 2020

Founded by AFC Wimbledon fans in March 2020, Dons Local Action Group created Keep Kids Connected to tackle digital poverty in the community.

It’s delivered over 1,000 laptops and tablets across the boroughs of Merton, Wandsworth and Kingston.

It accepts laptops and tablets which are less than eight years old which are then wiped, fixed and delivered directly to local schools.

It also accepts donations through for essential items for online learning such as a computer mouse on an Amazon wishlist.

Contact them here to donate your laptop/tablet or purchase wish-list items.

2. Lambeth TechAid

With schools closed next week we are putting out an URGENT request for donations of laptops! Please share widely and encourage donations from neighbours, friends, family and colleagues. 💻 🖥️ Thank you! — Lambeth TechAid (@LambethTechAid) January 2, 2021

Founded in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, Lambeth TechAid receives donations of laptops, tablets and mobile phones which are donated to local schools and also women’s aid groups, disability, refugee and other community organisations.

Donate a device here.

3. Power to Connect – Wandsworth

Set up by Wandsworth Council, Battersea Power Station (BPS) and community partners, Power to Connect collectives laptops and tablets and provides an emergency phone data top-up fund to support families who are running out of data in lockdown.

Donate your working device here.

4. Ready Tech Go

🚨 CALL TO ACTION 🚨



From tomorrow, thousands of children without even the basic equipment will be somehow expected to learn online.



We have the network and experience to find those who need us most.



Donate your tablets/laptops and let's make sure nobody is left behind! pic.twitter.com/k3De3qOMrA — Ready Tech Go (@ready_tech_go) January 4, 2021

Ready Tech Go is a non-profit aimed at providing internet access and basic technology to residents across West London.

It distributes donated laptops and tablets to those in poverty and isolation.

Donate a laptop or tablet here.

5. Catbytes – Lewisham

Currently there are thousands of children in Lewisham doing their homework on smartphones. We desperately need donated laptops so we can wipe them, refurbish them, and distribute them to the schools that are requesting them from us. Please share https://t.co/JVcTrrNU7K pic.twitter.com/dL6OPx0osT — Damian Griffiths (@CatBytesCIC) January 6, 2021

Catbytes refurbishes and distributes donated digital equipment to families and children who have no computer or internet connection, people and those who are socially isolated.

Donate your tech here.