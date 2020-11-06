Policeman who stopped raid in his boxers nominated for bravery award

A policeman who prevented an armed robbery in his boxers has been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award, Richmond Police announced last week.

PC Wienand had only been with his response team for two weeks when he took on five armed men attempting to steal from Barnes Jewellers in the middle of the night while he was off-duty and undressed last May.

Owner of the jewellers, Paul Orford, 65, said he was very pleased and proud to hear about PC Wienand’s nomination.

He said: “I was shocked, amazed, and quite proud of what he did.

“What a brave policeman he was to actually tackle those armed guys.”

One of the men even threw a pickaxe at PC Wienand as he ran towards them.

After the incident Orford gave the officer a smart digital watch to say thank you.

The National Police Bravery Award ceremony honours officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

Responding to his nomination, PC Wienand spoke about the incident.

He said: “I saw him raise the pickaxe – I know it sounds cliché, but time does slow.

“I thought the only way to get at him, because he’s going to try and smash my head in with a pickaxe, is to run at him.

“I’ve been pumped ever since I heard I was nominated.

“I think my parents would be incredibly proud. I know my family here in the UK are just so proud.

“My 80 year old grandmother’s going down to the coffee shop going, my grandson did this.”

This year’s 25th ceremony, where winners will be announced, was postponed to July 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The nominees were still announced as the Police Federation felt the brave officer’s stories should be shared.