Free lockdown parking for school staff in Kensington and Chelsea

Free parking for school staff was extended through the second lockdown by Kensington and Chelsea Council.

School staff, including that of nurseries and early year settings, will not pay to park in payphone visitor bays in the Kensington and Chelsea borough.

This measure was taken as a way of recognising the vital work undertaken by teachers to minimise disruption to students’ learning, according to the council’s website.

Mariella Ardron, Principal at Chelsea Academy, said: “It’s been hugely reassuring to staff working at the school and we’re really grateful for this support from the council.”

She added that over a third of the staff at Chelsea Academy will be taking advantage of this extended offer.

We're expanding our free parking offer throughout the second lockdown for all teachers 🚗🎒



Our offer will allow teachers to continue to carry out their vital work and minimise disruption to students’ learning.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/78E4hyqO92 pic.twitter.com/rllj8tacSZ — Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (@RBKC) November 4, 2020

Councillor Josh Rendall, Lead Member for Family and Children’s Services, said: “Through providing free parking to hard-working school staff, we hope those at Kensington and Chelsea’s schools will feel supported by the council and feel our appreciation and recognition of their work.”

Councillor Rendall added that the aim is to alleviate the pressure a second lockdown will have on school staff.

While the council continues to encourage green methods of travel such as cycling and public transport, Councillor Cem Kemahli, Lead Member for the Environment, said that the aim of reducing cars travelling through Kensington and Chelsea must come second to how safe those working in the borough feel.

The policy will cease with the end of the second lockdown on 2nd December, when discounted parking policy for school staff will be reinstated.

