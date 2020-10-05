Police release CCTV image after attack on pensioner in Lewisham

A CCTV image of a woman has been released by police today, following the robbery of a pensioner inside her own home in Lewisham on Friday.

The victim was an 80-year-old woman, who was alone at home during the time of the attack, which occurred on Shardeloes Road near Brockley.

The attacker has been labelled cowardly and shameful by police, who have released the image in an attempt to trace a woman that they believe may have information that can help them with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Bethany Russell from the South East Command Unit is the investigating officer into the robbery.

She said: “Understandably, the woman has been left shaken and distressed after this incredibly violating incident.

“This was a cowardly, shameful attack and I want to find those who are responsible, not only to help put this victim’s mind at ease, but also to ensure that they don’t target anyone else.

“We have released a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with the incident and urge anyone who recognises her to contact us as a priority.”

URGENT: Police are looking for this woman, who they need to help with their enquiries

A man knocked on the woman’s door, and when she answered, he entered her home by force, pushing her to the floor and stealing her purse as she lay injured on the floor.

Within ten minutes, the victim’s stolen bank card had been used four times in three shops in Lewisham Way, racking up a bill of £94.

The woman, who banged her head on some furniture, is said to be recovering from the incident.

Anyone who has information about the woman in the picture, or about the robbery itself, is asked to contact the police on non-emergency number 101 with reference CAD 4005/04OCT.

They can also tweet the police or visit the website, or remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.