Fighting for a lost home – Afghan diaspora protests starving Afghanistan

The fall of Kabul on 15 August was a day of mourning for many of the Afghan diaspora spread around the world.

The war in Afghanistan raged for nearly 20 years as a NATO coalition attempted to remake Afghanistan into a liberal democracy and then lost it.

The Afghan diaspora, people originally from the country, in London was well aware of the dire situation the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan found itself in before August.

Relatives still in Afghanistan painted a desperate picture of the government’s faltering response to a resurgent Taliban.

The news about Taliban takeovers of towns, cities and provinces brought yet more anxiety.

An unfolding humanitarian disaster threatens to bring more grief.

Read the rest of this interactive story here.